Deputies: Man chokes elderly woman walking her dog with metal leash

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) —An elderly woman was attacked and choked with a metal leash on Thursday when she encountered a random man while on a walk with her dog.

It happened near a residence at 754 1st Court in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Deputies were called to the scene and found a screaming 75-year-old woman being attacked by 20-year-old Emanuel Qosaj. They say the suspect had the victim pinned down and was battering and choking her with a metal dog leash.

Both the suspect and the victim were walking their dogs when the incident occurred, according to deputies.

Witnesses tried to intervene, but the suspect pushed them away.

Deputies were eventually able to gain control of the situation by tasing the suspect and placing him in handcuffs.

The elderly victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mease-Countryside Hospital for treatment.

Qosaj was also taken to Mease-Countryside to be evaluated. During the transport, he reportedly spat on paramedics.

His brothers, Alfred Kole Qosaj and Genc Kole Qosaj were also arrested during the incident after deputies say Genc struggled with law enforcement, resulting in an injury.

Alfred was arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence and Genc faces charges for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

All three brothers were sent to the Pinellas County Jail without incident, where the instigator, Emanuel faces a litany charges for simple battery, battery on emergency medical care provider and one count of attempted felony murder.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.