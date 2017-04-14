Debate over proposed Goodwill in Bon Air heats up

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The doors to a Martin’s Food located at 3000 Stony Point Road have closed. Now, there’s a debate about what should come in its place.

“We heard through a number of our customers and our parents that come here for lessons that people from Goodwill were boasting at a dinner party. They said it is a done deal that they are taking over the Martin’s location,” Bill Hargis told 8News Reporter Nakell Williams.

Hargis saIid the community does not need a Goodwill store.

“There is a Goodwill down at the end of Alverser at end of Huguenot. There is another one on Midlothian Turnpike. There is not a need for one here in this area. We need a grocery store,” Hargis said.

Some area residents said a Fresh Market, Trader Joe’s or another grocery store would be a better alternative. They’ve taken matters into their own hands after calls to Stony Point Shopping Center’s management went unanswered, according to tenants.

“We have sent a request by email to Trader Joe’s to consider this site for a new store,” area resident Pat Wall said.

Others who live in the area said it’s a matter of convenience. The Good Food Grocery store located in Stony Point Shopping Center is not everyone’s choice.

“I live two blocks away, and I would walk year-round to buy groceries,” Pat Wall said.

Chad Gresham also lives in the Bon Air area. He said he doesn’t think the Goodwill is a bad idea.

“They tried the grocery store, and it closed for whatever reason,” Gresham said.

Goodwill managers told 8News that right now, they are only discussing the possibility of the store coming to the shopping center.

