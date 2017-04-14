Chesterfield Police seek bank robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a man who robbed an area Wells Fargo Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13241 Rivers Bend Boulevard at roughly 4:45 p.m. and handed the clerk a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early-to-mid 30s with a medium build, some facial hair and glasses. He was wearing a plaid shirt and a hat.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

