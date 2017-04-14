Amber Alert issued for two missing Portsmouth children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who police say were abducted by their mother Friday in Portsmouth.

Five-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and one-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis are believed to be in extreme danger.

According to detectives, the children were last seen at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father earlier Friday morning. The father, who has custody of the children, received a message from the mother, Asia Jarvis, which caused concern. He contacted police.

State police say Jarvis has made threats to kill both children. She claimed she would shoot the children if the father did not give her money, the Amber Alert issued for the children says.

Police say 24-year-old Asia Jarvis is a black female who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt.

Dominique Jarvis is a five-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 2 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 32 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants. Messiah Jarvis is a one-year-old black male, about 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white t-shirt. They may be traveling in a black Jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown license plate number. Police have taken out two warrants on Asia Jarvis for felony abduction. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dominique, Messiah or their mother Asia Jarvis, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.