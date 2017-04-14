A historic house in Richmond can be yours for free, but there’s a catch

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — If you are in the market for a house, David Mabon has a deal for you: He’s giving away a house on Broad Rock Boulevard for free, but there is a catch.

“Yeah, I guess it’s unusual, someone will give someone a house, but I’m offering a house for free if someone will take it away,” Mabon said.

Moving the house will not be an easy task; it was built in the late 1800s, and once upon a time, it was located where the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts currently stands. The building was used to house Confederate soldiers down on their luck.

“It has historical value, for one, and I don’t want to see it torn down,” Mabon said. “I own the house, I don’t want to tear it down. I want to give people a chance to have a piece of history.”

Mabon said that if the house is not moved or renovated, it could be demolished.

“It’s on the hit list for me to either to do something with it, and if I’m not going to fix it up then I’m going to need to tear it down, so hopefully this is my way of saving this house,” Mabon explained.

Mabon does acknowledge, though, that moving the large home will come with a hefty price tag.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to be able to move it intact,” Mabon said. “Because of the height and the electric lines and all that, it’s going to have to be taken apart, at least partially taken apart. You might be able to move walls and sections of it.”

Anyone interested in the home should call Historic Richmond at (804) 788-4244 or email them at: info@historicrichmond.com.

