VSP K-9 Storm, fellow trainees tackle agility course

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police K-9 Storm and his fellow trainees tacked the agility course in their Week 5 of training at VSP headquarters in Richmond.

VSP says the agility course helps to build endurance while simulating real world obstacles the dogs may encounter in the field.

“These super pooches made these controlled climbs and leaps look easy,” VSP said in a Facebook post.

K-9 Storm is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at VSP headquarters in early March.

VSP held a voting poll on their Facebook page to help name their newest recruit.

“Storm” won out over four other choices: Smoke, Hero, Jedi and Stone.

This summer, he’ll hit the road to become one of the 15 patrol dogs in VSP’s canine ranks.

