RPD invites community to town hall meetings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham will hold four town hall meetings within the next two weeks, as part of his ongoing effort to inform the public about his vision for policing in RIchmond.

“These meetings are a reflection of our mission: We make Richmond a safer city through community policing and engagement,” said Chief Durham. “The purpose of these town hall meetings is for the Department to get input from the general public. Our strategy depends on understanding what we can do better, and communicating with the public how they can help in our mission.”

There will be one town hall meeting in each of the department’s four precincts:

Second Precinct: April 18, Southside Plaza Community Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

Fourth Precinct: April 19, Richmond Police Training Academy, 1202 W. Graham Road

Third Precinct: April 25, First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue

First Precinct: April 27, St. John’s Church, 2401 E. Broad Street

Each meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

