Richmond Police looking for at least 4 suspects in home invasion, robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who they say participated in a home invasion and robbery that happened Wednesday.

At 2:30 a.m., four or five men forced their way through a rear door and into an apartment in the 1100 block of West Grace Street.

The suspects all wore ski masks, and one of them carried a long gun. After entering the house, the occupants used duct tape to bind the occupants living in the house before robbing them of several items including cash, cell phones and a computer.

The suspects left through the back door and exited through the rear stairs.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.