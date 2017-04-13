Richmond man looking to bring change to Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man from Mosby Court is making it his mission to stop the violence in his neighborhood.

Malcolm Turner told 8News he is reaching out to the community to get involved because, for him, it’s personal.

“I grew up here,” Turner said. “You don’t just grow up somewhere and then leave and see it needing help and then don’t come back and help.”

Turner said he is working to bring change to Mosby Court, because the city and the police department aren’t being effective together.

“People need jobs they don’t need more police officers in their community,” Turner said. “How about you bring them a job application, offer them a job, not a jail cell.”

He said now is the time for the community to take control of their neighborhood.

“You have to stand up and do it yourself,” Turner said. “If you’re not going to do it yourself it’s not going to get done.”

It is also about how they look for solutions. He said the methods have to come from within.

“So I need brothers and sisters that live in this community to tell us what it is that they want done so we can do those things,” Turner said.

There will be a series of community meetings next weekend, April 21st, 22nd and 23rd. They will be meeting at the corner of Coalter and Redd.

Turner said he is making a promise that they’re not going anywhere.

“I’m not going away until I’m no longer breathing,” Turner said.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham has also announced plans for community town hall meetings. Those will be held at area police precincts.

