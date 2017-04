RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond are on the scene of a warehouse fire in the 800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

An official told 8News the blaze has been upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.