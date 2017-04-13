Police investigating after Petersburg Wells Fargo robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating after a bank was reportedly robbed in the city late Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo at East Washington Street and Adams Street.

Police said the suspect told the teller he had a gun but did not actually show one.

Police said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

