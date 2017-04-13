SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — The South Hill Revitalization Committee (SHRC) is celebrating the opening of three new businesses within the past two days.

The ribbon cuttings are part of a major effort to build up the downtown area, fill vacant buildings and make shops in South Hill a destination for residents and visitors.

“It is very important we support local business in small towns,” says Lisa Clary, SHRC President. “They are the core and heart of a downtown area, and to keep growing and prospering, consumers need to shop local and support those who fill the storefronts of small town America.”

New 2 You Consignment Shop opened Wednesday on East Atlantic Street. Ceremonies were held Thursday at Tiny Blessings Photography with Mandi Calhoun and Kelly Wells Photography on South Mecklenburg Avenue. Additionally, a Cricket Wireless entered the business district a few weeks ago.

“The South Hill Revitalization Committee, the Town of South Hill and the South Hill Chamber of Commerce as well as other organizations are always looking for ways to bring businesses, whether small or large to the area,” explains Clary. “We want to make it a great place to live, work and play. We want visitors as well as those who call it their hometown to say, ‘You will like the View from South Hill.'”

According to its website, the SHRC is a partnership between South Hill officials, concerned residents and merchants. The committee’s goal is to revitalize and promote the preservation of the community as an attractive and vibrant location for commerce and community activities.

New businesses part of South Hill revitalization View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.