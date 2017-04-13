Need a boost? Wawa offering free coffee today

(WFLA/WRIC) – If you’re looking for a little boost in your day, Wawa stores are offering free coffee in honor of “Wawa Day” on Thursday.
Customers can enjoy one free cup of self-serve coffee up to 24 oz. per person.
Customers can choose from Wawa’s regular, decaf, French vanilla, hazelnut, Colombian, Cuban and Vienna roasts.
Click here to find a Wawa store near you.
