Need a boost? Wawa offering free coffee today

(WFLA/WRIC) – If you’re looking for a little boost in your day, Wawa stores are offering free coffee in honor of “Wawa Day” on Thursday.

Customers can enjoy one free cup of self-serve coffee up to 24 oz. per person.

Customers can choose from Wawa’s regular, decaf, French vanilla, hazelnut, Colombian, Cuban and Vienna roasts.

