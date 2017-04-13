Monthly event coming to Hopewell will feature farmers’ market, craft market and festival

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Downtown Partnership is introducing a new event to the downtown revitalization effort.

The Third Thursday’s Open Air Marketplace will be a unique monthly event featuring the best of a farmers’ market, craft market, and a festival.

It will include live music, craft beer, food trucks, kid’s activities, and many vendors. It’s sponsored by Trapezium Brewing Company, the new brewery in downtown Petersburg.

The event will replace the weekly farmers’ market that the Downtown Partnership started two years ago and will take place in downtown Hopewell every third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. starting May 18. Local band Magnolia will perform for the first event in May, followed by One Way Ryde in June.

“The weekly farmers’ market was an experiment that failed to reach our expectations,” says Evan Kaufman, Executive Director of the Downtown Partnership. “With several farmers’ markets in the region, we realized that we were really competing for vendors and customers of other markets and it seemed like that niche may already be saturated.”

The Hopewell Downtown Partnership is a designated Main Street program that follows the Main Street 4-point approach as a model for the redevelopment of downtown Hopewell.

“Everything we do needs to be in line with our mission of creating a vibrant, healthy, and prosperous downtown district in Hopewell. We felt like we could bring a new and innovative event to downtown Hopewell that no one is currently doing in the region. This is an event that will bring artists, artisans, makers and musicians to one location. It will give the community something fun to do on a Thursday night and let them meet many local vendors and see some of our new businesses downtown.”

A pie shop recently opened downtown and in the next few months, there are plans for a pizzeria, doughnut shop, coffee shop, art gallery, coffee roaster, and café.

“This new hybrid event will include multiple produce, meat, honey, and other vendors traditionally associated with a farmers’ market, in addition to handmade product vendors, artists, food trucks and live music. We are excited to have Trapezium Brewing as the title sponsor of this event and they will have some of their excellent craft beer available at each Third Thursday event,” says Stacey Henderson, newly hired Events and Marketing Director for the Downtown Partnership.

The Hopewell Downtown Partnership is a non-profit 501c3 designated Main Street organization with a mission of revitalizing the historic downtown district of Hopewell.

Vendors or new businesses interested in being a part of this event or opening a storefront in downtown Hopewell can get more information through their website.

