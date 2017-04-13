Local sheriff’s office using wristbands to save lives and build bridges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local sheriff’s office is working to connect with people living with cognitive disorders. As interest in Project Lifesaver increases, the agency is asking for additional volunteers to lend a hand.

“It’s more than blue lights. It’s more of the personal interaction of the uniformed officers and the citizens of our community,” said David Fuller, who has been volunteering with Hanover County’s Project Lifesaver for years.

“We get to see a lot of the interaction between our law enforcement and our citizens,” he told 8News.

In 2003, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office became the first agency in the commonwealth to join Project Lifesaver, allowing officers to locate people who wander because of a cognitive disorder.

“Whether it’s Alzheimer’s, Autism or Down Syndrome- it gives us the ability to actually track them if it comes to that,” said Sergeant James Cooper.

As a free service, clients get a watch-sized transmitter on their wrist, sending out a tracking signal.

“It looks just like a watch so it doesn’t stand out or anything; doesn’t set them apart,” Sgt. Cooper told 8News.

If someone goes missing, the caregiver notifies the sheriff’s office and a trained emergency team responds to the area.

“We’re able to track them- we’ve had a lot of success being able to locate them very quickly,” Sgt. Cooper said.

Most who wander are found within a few miles from home, with search times reduced from hours and days to mere minutes. Together, officers and volunteers make regular house calls to check batteries and get familiar with the roughly 120 clients they serve in Hanover County.

“When they do see us in the unfortunate incident that they go missing or go wandering, they know that this uniform means we’re there to help them. We’re their friend,” Sgt. Cooper said.

It’s a friendship Fuller says is essential to public safety. “

None of us is untouched by autism or by Alzheimer’s in our community.”

Project Lifesaver needs volunteers. To find out how you can get involved, click here.

