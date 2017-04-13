Fatal crash closes part of Darbytown Road in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal crash has closed part of Darbytown Road between Strath Road and Monahan Road Thursday morning.

Henrico Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m.

Darbytown Rd blocked off between Strath and Monahan Rds while police investigate a fatal crash. I'm live in moments with the latest. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/rYSYSkFNry — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) April 13, 2017

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time. The Henrico Crash Team is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

Drivers will have to take Monahan Road when traveling west on Darbytown and utilize Strath Road when traveling east on Darbytown Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

