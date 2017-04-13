Concerns raised over shortage of emergency dispatchers in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WRIC) — A shortage of emergency dispatchers in Petersburg is raising concerns, but Acting Police Chief William Rohde is assuring residents should not worry.

The department has 11 people on staff who answer roughly 4,000 calls for help a month.

“We have had various consultant groups over the years,” Rohde said. “They have recommended the low was 21 and the high was 31.

“People should be confident, though, that when you call we are going to answer the phone and send the police to you. We have people in there answering the calls and dispatching. Just because we don’t have enough staff doesn’t mean we are not doing the job.”

Rohde said getting the job done does prove costly, though.

“What we are doing is paying a lot of overtime,” Rohde said.

Some people told 8News they question the department’s ability to sustain overtime pay because of Petersburg’s financial crisis.

Rohde said the department has managed to stay within the city’s budget constraints, but they’ve had to change funding priorities.

Dispatchers work in a very high-pressured environment. Officials said some dispatchers have resigned due to the demand of extra hours coupled with competitive pay in other jurisdictions.

“We have just said to them we appreciate what you are doing and here is a contract,” Rohde said. “If you agree to stay for a year, over that year we are going to pay you $100 a check. If you leave you have to pay us the money back.”

Rohde said the department will soon have three more dispatchers in the center, but he thinks they need at least 11 more.

Currently, the department only has the capacity to train three dispatchers at a time.

Rohde is asking the city to approve a $200,000 in the upcoming budget in order to address the staffing shortage. That amount includes vacant positions.

Petersburg dispatchers have a starting salary of $32,000.

The department’s funding request would allow an increase in the starting pay by $5,000. Rohde told 8News the increase proposed for current employees is upwards of $8,000 depending upon tenure and position.

