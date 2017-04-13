Chesterfield County crews battle house fire off of Powhite Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire battled a house fire in a neighborhood off of Powhite Parkway Thursday morning.
The incident took place in the 9400 block of Kendrick Road in the county.
Crews found heavy fire conditions upon arrival. The fire is now marked under control.
Although no injuries were reported, one person is displaced.
It is still unclear what caused the blaze.
Chesterfield County house fire
Chesterfield County house fire x
Stay with 8News for updates in this developing story.
