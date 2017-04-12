Woman accused of killing disabled son by pouring vodka in feeding tube

VERMONT (AP) — A Vermont woman is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her disabled son who had vodka poured into his feeding tube.

The trial of 41-year-old Melissa Robitille of Hardwick, began Monday in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

Robitille is facing the charge stemming from the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of 13-year-old Isaac Robitille, who prosecutors say was blind, had no ears, had a cleft palate and had developmental delays.

Last year, Robitillle’s former boyfriend Walter Richters was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in Isaac’s death.

The Caledonian Record reports Richters testified he watched Robitille pour the vodka into her son’s feeding bag.

Robitille’s attorney, Robert Sussman, told the jury on Monday that Richters fed the vodka to the child.

