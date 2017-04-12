VCU Police search for 5 suspects in home invasion robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are searching for five people who allegedly broke into a home near VCU’s campus early Tuesday morning.

According to VCU Police, a home invasion robbery was reported to Richmond Police just before 2:30 a.m.

Five suspects, one of which was armed, forced their way into a residence located on the 1100 block of W. Grace Street after knocking on the door, police said.

The suspects then took the victim’s personal belongings.

Police said one of the suspects is described as a latino male, two of the suspects are described as black males, and the other two suspects were unknown. All of the suspects were wearing dark clothing, average height and 19 to 23 years old.

VCU Police are continuing to investigate.

