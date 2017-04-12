Spotsylvania home destroyed by fire

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Emergency Communications Center received phone calls from concerned citizens around 10 p.m. on Tuesday about a residential fire.

Fire crews from six stations and an automatic aid company from Fredericksburg responded to the fire, located in the 11800 block of Dudley Ct., within minutes.

Shortly after the crews arrived part of home’s roof collapsed. Crews then aggressively fought the fire.

There was no one inside the house, although a neighbor suffered a minor injury from breaking windows to see if anyone was home.

It took fire crews 50 minutes to control the flames. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

The Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management Department would like to remind the community that a functioning smoke alarm can provide early alert of a fire to families and increase the chance of a successful escape from a burning building.

The Department said you should check your smoke alarm batteries monthly and change them in the Spring and Fall when you change your clocks.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.