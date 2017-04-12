Spiders blow five-run lead in 9-7 loss at JMU

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – JMU’s Veteran Memorial Park is known to have a few offensive displays throughout the season.

Wednesday was no different as the University of Richmond locked in a offensive battle with the Dukes, but fell 9-7 with JMU’s five-run sixth-inning proving to be the difference.

“This park always lends itself to the offenses and that’s what we saw tonight,” Head Coach Tracy Woodson said. “They had a few more timely hits than us and that proved to be the difference.”

Seniors Kyle Adams and Kurtis Brown both had multi-hit performances on the night, leading the Spiders’ nine-hit attack, while Kyle Schmidt had two RBIs in the contest.

Seven different Spiders took the mound with freshman Jacob Weis making his first career start, tossing two innings and striking out three.

JMU got the scoring going first with a run in the bottom of the second, but that lead didn’t last long.

Richmond’s offense exploded in the top third, beginning with a one-out single from D.J. Lee. A wild pitch moved him to third and two batters later, he crossed the plate on an RBI from Daniel Brumbaugh.

Jonathan de Marte followed by launching an RBI double to left center to plate Vinny Capra and give the Spiders their first lead at 2-1. Brown and freshman Justin Cook roped RBI singles of their own to push Richmond’s lead to 4-1.

Schmidt stepped up and delivered the final blow in the third, lacing a two-RBI single to round out the six-run frame for the Spiders.

JMU would chip away with two runs in the third and another and a run in the fifth to make it a 6-4 Richmond lead heading into the sixth.

The Dukes would put together their big inning with five runs in the home half of the sixth to grab a lead they would never relinquish at 9-6.

Richmond would try to rally with an RBI double from Adams, but the Spiders were unable to get the final two runs to fall 9-7.

The Spiders return to action this weekend when they host Atlantic 10 favorite Rhode Island at Pitt Field. Game times at Pitt Field are set for 3 p.m. (Friday), 1 p.m. (Saturday) and 12 p.m. (Sunday).