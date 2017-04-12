Richmond Police release photos of home invasion suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspects in a home invasion robbery.

Authorities said that on April 12 at approximately 2:33 a.m., four or five men forced their way through a rear door and into an apartment in the 1100 block of West Grace Street.

According to police, the suspects, one with a long gun and all but one in ski masks, bound the occupants with duct tape and robbed them of several items, including cash, mobile phones, and a computer.

The suspects left through the back door and exited down the rear stairs. No one was injured.

Detectives were able to determine the two males captured on images from a nearby surveillance camera were two of the suspects involved.

