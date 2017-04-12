A local mother’s plea after her son’s murder: ‘Put down your guns’

Related Coverage Second victim identified in weekend double homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A mother whose son was shot to death over the weekend in Richmon is speaking out, calling for an end to the violence.

KeJuan Goode was one of two people killed Saturday night in Midlothian Village.

His mother said she was only a few doors away from where he was killed.

As a mother my first thought is to run up to my child to help him, to save him,” said Dakeshia Goode.

Goode said she was stopped by police so she wouldn’t see her murdered son’s body and now days later she’s still trying to comprehend what happened to her family.

“Someone felt like they could play God with my son’s life and that’s unfair,” Goode said.

As the details of his murder are still being investigated, she questions the gunman’s intentions.

“Why is it that his life didn’t matter,” Goode said. “Why is it that my son’s life didn’t matter?”

She’s now pleading for her community to make a change.

“To the young people I say, ‘please put down your guns,'” Goode said. “There’s always a better way to handle things.”

A simple plea because all she has left of her son is a memory.

“He walked out the door and he kissed me on the forehead and told me he loved me,” Goode said. “That was something we did on a daily basis.”

Thursday evening at five there will be a vigil held for both victims at the Midlothian Village Apartments.

