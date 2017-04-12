Police investigating after person found shot outside Henrico elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside an Henrico elementary school late Tuesday evening.

Police said the call for the shooting came in around roughly 9:50 p.m. for a person shot outside Montrose Elementary School.

The school is located at 2820 Williamsburg Road.

According to police, a male victim was shot and was transported to the hospital.

Police said they are still in the preliminary stages of the shooting investigation. No information on the extent of his injuries or a possible suspect were released.

