Man with 2 gunshot wounds found walking on Accommodation Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man with two gunshot wounds was found walking on a Richmond East End street overnight.

Police said they found the man walking on the 2100 block of Accommodation Street just after 2:45 a.m.

According to police, the man claimed he wasn’t shot but was taken to the hospital.

It is still unclear where the actual shooting occurred.

If you know any information on the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

