Lewis, Perrantes, LeDay start strong at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — More than 200 scouts from NBA teams and teams all over the world descended on Portsmouth Wednesday for the 65th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

The PIT is a showcase for lesser-known professional prospects in Virginia and elsewhere. The PIT is guaranteed five spots in the NBA combine, so in a tournament that runs from Wednesday to Saturday, five of the participants will get a shot at a tryout in front of every NBA team at the Combine.

VCU’s JeQuan Lewis, UVA’s London Perrantes, and Virginia Tech’s Zach LeDay are all participating. Lewis scored ten points and added ten assists, Perrantes score nine and had twelve assists, and LeDay scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds in the first night of action.