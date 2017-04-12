Learn from the colonists at Henricus Spring Garden Day

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Henricus Historical Park wants to teach Virginians about colonial horticulture during Spring Garden Day. The event is May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gardens at the living-history museum include the Virginia Indian garden, English officer’s garden, English soldier’s garden, plantation garden and garden at Mt. Malady. Admission for this event is $8 Adults and $6 for children aged 3 – 12. Henricus patrons are free of charge.

An interactive two-hour workshop on herbal remedies for beginners will be presented from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by Nicole Pisaniello, Henricus Domestic Skills Specialist. Participants (ages 18+) will learn the basics of historic and modern herbalism and discover how the early colonists would have used herbs to treat their ailments and how much of this knowledge is still viable in our everyday lives.

Participants will also explore several useful herbs through hands-on activities, such as herbal teas and salves, and create a simple natural remedy to take home. Admission for the herbal remedies class is $50 per participant. Register by Friday, May 19 by calling 748-1611.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to learn about and truly understand the power of and reliance upon horticulture in the early colonial era,” Executive Director Charles L. Grant said in a release. “Nicole does an incredible job of teaching the importance of herbalism 400 years ago and demonstrating how many of these ancient practices still have relevance in our modern society.”

