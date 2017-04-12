Large shark spotted by spring breakers in Gulf Shores

Shark Spotted At Gulf Shores
Shark Spotted At Gulf Shores x
Latest Galleries
-
2017 Bark and Brewfest Held held at Hardywood
-
2017 Bark and Brewfest Held held at Hardywood
-
Chesterfield Fire crews cleaning up apparent oil dump near Dutch Gap Boat Landing
-
Richmond Police: 3 men found shot in Mosby Court
-
Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C.
-
Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C.
-
Thursday’s storms damage cherry trees in Washington D.C.
-
Wing Competition Gallery
-
Wing Competition Gallery
-
World Autism Day 3k Walk
GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Spring breakers in Alabama saw something they surely didn’t expect this week — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores.
Kenneth Clark of Forsyth, Georgia snapped the above pictures of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page. He says the shark spotting happened near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.
Earlier this month, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.