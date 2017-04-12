What’s Trending: Help teen get year’s supply of chicken nuggets

(WRIC) — A Nevada teen needs your help to win a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from Wendy’s.

Carter Wilkerson tweeted Wendy’s asking how many retweets he would need to get a year of free chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s responded with “18 million.”

Wilkerson is using his new-found twitter fame to raise money to support breast cancer research by selling t-shirts.

You can visit here to but a t-shirt.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.