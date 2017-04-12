HCA Virginia hospitals receive an “A” for patient safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia has been recognized with “A” rankings for the Spring 2017 Hospital Safety Score.

The score rates hospitals on how well the hospital protects patients from errors, injuries, and infections.

Henrico Doctors, John Randolph Medical Center, Parham Doctors, Retreat Doctors, and Spotsylvania Regional were among 823 hospitals in the U.S to receive an “A” ranking.

“Our hospitals are committed to delivering exceptional care for all patients each and every single day,” said Ann Latstetter, vice president of Quality, HCA Capital Division. “This national recognition demonstrates our dedication to making patient safety our highest priority, and I’m confident we will continue to strive for excellence.”

The new hospital safety scores were assigned by The Leapfrog Group a national patient safety watchdog that assigns A, B, C, D, and F letter grades to hospitals.The rankings are calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see HCA Virginia hospitals’ full scores Click Here.

