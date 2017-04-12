Former Richmond employee at center of ‘Churchgate’ scandal hired in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond City employee who was scrutinized for his involvement in former Mayor Dwight Jones’ church scandal starts work in Petersburg Monday.

Emmanuel Adediran will be the city’s provisional director of public works.

Adediran had been the public works director in Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney replaced him in February.

In January 2016, the City Auditor’s office said Adediran was overseeing some church construction during city work hours.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.