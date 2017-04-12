East End post office resumes services

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood post office that shut down earlier this week for safety reasons has reopened for business.

The actual building, located at 414 N. 25th Street, is still locked, but there is a mobile unit — a Post Office on Wheels — that will be parking out front of the building for business.

Sallie Drew said she was frustrated when she initially walked up to the building, not realizing a mobile unit was parked up front for service.

“It’s the closest one I can get to because I travel by bus to go to where I have to go,” Drew said.

Josh Bilder, the landlord who purchased the building two years ago, said it’s stressful for him and the community.

“I don’t want to make light of it, it’s stressful not only for me, the community for the people who are supporting me,” Bilder said. “There were several previous owners the maintenance was kind of deferred for a long time. For instance we replaced a water line that I think had been linking for at least, at least ten years, if not longer.”

Bilder said he would like to make the repairs so the building can reopen, but he is not certain if he building can be renovated.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to save the building,” Bilder said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen because all the codes, all the building codes have changed. I don’t want to send people into a building that’s unsafe you know what I mean?”

According to U.S. Postal Service, officials are stressing that the closing is not permanent and that the postal service is working with the landlord to get the building open as soon as possible.

The mobile unit provides limited postal services including stamp sales, flat rate priority package sales and mail acceptance.

Money orders are not available at the mobile unit. The mobile unit’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers must show their I.D. to retrieve their PO box mail at the unit. There is a collection box outside of the station available for customers to deposit their mail.

Postal Service said there is no impact to addresses that currently receive delivery of their mail in the surrounding area.

Customers can get full retail service at the Capitol Station at 700 E. Main St., Richmond, Va. The Capitol Station is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As well as full retail service at the Montrose Heights Station at 5300 Klockner Rd., Richmond, Va. The Montrose Heights Station is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The U.S. Postal Service apologizes to customers for any inconvenience.

