Crews extinguish playground fire at Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews were called to the scene of a playground fire shortly after 6 p.m. at Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School, located at 5601 Jahnke Rd.

Crews arrived on scene five minutes later to see flames on the playground. The fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m.

The fire did not spread to the school or any property surrounding the school.

The cause remains under investigation.

It is unclear on how or if the fire will affect school tomorrow.

