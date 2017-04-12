Ashland Police to hold Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County and the town of Ashland citizens will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired pharmaceuticals and medications at the Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is in cooperation with the Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works. It will take place on April 29 from 10 p.m to 2 p.m.

Items that can be turned in with no questions asked include prescription medications, over the counter medications, and liquid products.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Citizens can dispose of items for free at either the Ashland Police Department at 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005 or the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center at, 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116.

