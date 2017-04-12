ALDI hosts hiring event for Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ALDI is hosting a hiring event for its Richmond-area stores on Wednesday, April 12.

The hiring event is in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the area.

Opportunities include Store Associate positions for it’s Mechanicsville, Richmond, and Short Pump stores.

The hiring event will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Richmond located at 2000 Staples Mill Road.

