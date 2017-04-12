8 Questions with Juan Conde: Nathaniel Shaw

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

In this week’s episode, Juan interviews Nathaniel Shaw, the Virginia Repertory Theatre’s new Artistic Director. Virginia Rep’s new show, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, runs from April 21st through May 14th.

Juan asks Nathaniel about that story’s enduring appeal, and about the other shows in the 2017/18 Signature and Children’s Seasons. They also discuss the challenges of replacing Bruce Miller, the company’s founding Artistic Director retired after 41-years at the helm in 2016. Does someone croon a line from West Side Story? Perhaps. Better watch to find out!

