3 remaining Martin’s stores sold to Publix to close in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last three of the ten Martin’s area stores are set to close in July.

This is part of the stores selling to Publix Super Markets.

The Martin’s location on W. Broad Street in Henrico County, as well as Three Chopt Road and W. Cary Street, are all expected to close by July 10.

There’s still no word yet on how many employees will be impacted by the change.

Renovations are already underway at seven Martin’s locations which are set to reopen as Publix Super Markets this summer.

The Martin’s stores located on Hull Street Road and Courthouse Road are also set to close on June 30 due to its lease expiring, but it’s not part of the deal with Publix Super Markets.

