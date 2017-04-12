1 dead, another injured after head-on collision in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle accident in Chesterfield County. The collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Chester Road.

According to police, the driver of one vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver has been transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Few details are being released at this time, but police say that fire crews from three different companies are responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.