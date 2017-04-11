Woman charged with 2nd degree murder of missing Henrico County man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the murder of a missing Henrico County man, Henrico Police tell 8News.

Denise Monique Gay was charged with 2nd-degree murder of Martré Coles.

Henrico Police said they have been conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of Coles. It is still unclear where or not his body has been found.

Authorities said the investigation remains on-going and additional information will not be released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

