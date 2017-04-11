Va. State Police seek more information in child pornography case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for more information on a case that resulted in a 60-year-old Virginia man being arrested for child porn charges.

Authorities said Robert E. Widener Jr., of Ben Hur, was arrested on April 5 and charged with 20 counts of solicitation of the production of child pornography and 20 counts of using a communications device to possess child porn.

Widener Jr. is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact State Police Special Agent J.J. Kite at 276-889-7660.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.