Virginia State Parks launch new ‘Healthy People’ program

APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and six Virginia state parks have launched a new program for community members and park visitors.

The Healthy Parks, Healthy People initiative encourages you to spend more time in state parks.

The partnership includes Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, Bear Creek Lake State Park, High Bridge Trail State Park, Holliday Lake State Park, James River State Park, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, and Twin Lakes State Park.

Park goers can request a booklet at any participating park to get information about trails, as well as track visits and hikes.

Walking a trail will earn you a stamp at each park’s visitor center. Each park has a unique stamp. Once all stamps have been collected, you can turn the booklet in for a commemorative patch. You will also be entered into a drawing for special prizes, including a National Park Pass and a Virginia State Park Pass.

The National Park Pass will allow for free entry for more than 400 National Park sites for one year.

The Virginia State Parks Pass will grant entry into all 37 state parks for one year.

All of the parks will also be holding special events throughout the summer to kick-start the Health Parks, Health People program, including a Nature Journaling Adventure at James River State Park on April 15th at 4 p.m.

For more information about Virginia State Parks and to find out when and where future events will take place, visit the Virginia Parks website.

