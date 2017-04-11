VIDEO: Authorities rescue horse from backyard pool in Powhatan County

(Video courtesy The Powhatan Today)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Powhatan County spent over an hour rescuing a horse from a backyard pool in Powhatan County Tuesday morning.

According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a home off Hope Meadow Way just before noon. Animal control officers, sheriff’s deputies and area equine experts all responded to assist in the rescue effort.

Crews with the Powhatan County Fire Department were able to use pumps to drain roughly half of the pool’s water, which enabled them to eventually pull the horse out of the pool.

The horse suffered minor injuries to its leg and hip and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner, which owns two horses, told the sheriff’s office that the horse had never before come so close to the pool.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.