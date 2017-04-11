VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox works out for 30 NFL teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 30 out of 32 NFL teams sent scouts to watch VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox work out Tuesday.

Alie-Cox just finished his final year of eligibility in basketball with the Rams’ loss to St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He is scheduled to graduate with a master’s degree in criminal justice on May 13th. Because he has not played football since high school, Alie-Cox is not eligible for the NFL Draft. Instead, he is a free agent. If one of the 30 scouts had the power and desire to sign him Tuesday and the terms were good enough for Alie-Cox and his agent Joe Flanagan, he could have potentially signed, though this is not the way these signings happen.

According to Flanagan, there is no rush to do that at this time. Alie-Cox said he already has meetings scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Indianapolis Colts in the next week. He met with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans on site after his workout.

Alie-Cox was put through a bevy of standard NFL Combine tests Tuesday, The 6-foot 6-inch power forward ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds, according to his agent. He was also tested in the bench press, vertical jump, three cone drill, and more. Most importantly, Alie-Cox ran routes and caught passes. Former collegiate basketball players like Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham have been turned into great tight ends in the NFL. Flanagan believes most teams are interested in Alie-Cox as a tight end, but the agent also said some teams may be interested in his client for the other side of the ball.

For his part, Mo Alie-Cox said the tryout was not nerve racking nor intense, thanks to his experience in high pressure atmospheres in college basketball. Alie-Cox also said his conditioning work with VCU Basketball meant he was in great cardiovascular shape for Tuesday’s workout and any potential future NFL career.

Flanagan said he believes Alie-Cox will sign with a team before the NFL Draft. The 2017 NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia April 27th-29th.

