Second woman charged in missing Henrico teen’s murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Martre Coles, the missing Henrico County teen who was found dead earlier this month.

Coles, 19, was reported missing on March 12. His body was found April 2 in a wooded area in the 6200 block of Gorman Road.

A week after Coles’ body was found, police arrested 48-year-old Denise Monique Gay in connection with his death. On Wednesday, police announced that a second woman, 21-year-old Latoya Shantice Gay, had been arrested. Both women are charged with second degree murder and remain incarcerated at Henrico County Jail.

According to family, who identified Coles Tuesday, his body was found outside of a warehouse near the Nabisco factory.

Coles’ family also told 8News that Coles’ mother recently died. They were told that her cause of death was from an overdose, however, they believe that Gay may have had something to do with her demise as well. So far, she has not been charged in that case.

Family members say Gay moved in with Coles’ father the day after his mother passed.

Gay’s records have been sealed, so there is no way of knowing at this point if she has a prior criminal history.

Authorities say the investigation remains on-going and additional information will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

