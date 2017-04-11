Hopewell company donates mattresses to Petersburg firefighters

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell mattress company sent six new mattresses to Petersburg Fire Department Station 3 last week.

Custom Comfort Mattresses owner Justin Faison saw the fire department badly needed new mattresses, so he stepped in to make that happen.

“My dad, David Faison, is a retired firefighter and I have friends at the Parker Street Station who said they needed new mattresses,” Faison said. “This seemed the right thing to do and I had the unique ability to make that happen.”

Interim Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant is thankful to know that firefighters are appreciated.

“Citizen involvement like this donation shows our firefighters that their hard work and dedication to their jobs are appreciated,” Sturdivant said. “While the city works through its financial crisis, acts like of this type of generosity and kindness make me proud to be a Petersburg employee and citizen.”

