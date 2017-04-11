New addition at VMFA Robins Sculpture Garden

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) is celebrating a new addition.

Installation is underway for Chloe in the Lora Robins Sculpture Garden. It is a 24-foot tall, newly commissioned piece by the Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.

“A sculpture of this magnitude in this outdoor venue offers yet another way for our visitors to engage with contemporary art,” says Dr. Michael Taylor, Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art and Education at VMFA. “We were honored to work with Jaume in commissioning Chloe, which we know will become a popular and iconic addition to our sculpture garden.”

According to VMFA, Chloe is part of Plensa’s long series of sculptures featuring young girls with closed eyes whose dream-like qualities transform their surroundings.

“In today’s increasingly cynical culture, Jaume Plensa operates from a deeply held belief in shared human values,” says Alex Nyerges, VMFA Director. “When you view Chloe, you will find a sense of calm and contemplation from any angle of this remarkable sculpture. This is an iconic work that defines the level of ambition we will seek in future commissions.”

Chloe is visible from both the Boulevard and Grove Avenue.

“Beauty is the big connection with all things and with all people, the vast place which contains all our memories. Something we carry anchored in us, an emotion,” says Plensa about Chloe and its impact on VMFA visitors.

While it is already on display, VMFA and Plensa will officially unveil Chloe on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 5:45 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, this VMFA online calendar will include updates about the unveiling.

Plensa will discuss his work in a public lecture at 6:30 pm in the Leslie Cheek Theater. Tickets for the artist talk are $8 ($5 for VMFA members).

