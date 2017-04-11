Missing teen from North Carolina may be in Virginia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WAVY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen girl from North Carolina who may be in Norfolk.

Mackenzie Gail Rogers, 17, was last seen on April 7 at a residence on Buckwood Ct. in Leland around 11:00 p.m. Her method or direction of travel is unknown but officers believe she is with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Brantner in Norfolk.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black vans.

Anyone with information on where she is, should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

