Hopewell real estate taxes could be on the rise

HOPEWELL Va (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is proposing a real estate tax increase.

“From $1.13 per $100 assessed value up to $1.17 more,” Hopewell City Manager Mark Haley said.

The proposed increase could add up to nearly $100 more a year for a $200,000 home.

“As time goes by, you need to increase tax revenue if you want to do more, or if you want to take on more projects, more capital projects or add additional staff, which is one of the proposals this year,” Haley explained.

Diane Stuart is a retired government employee who has lived in the City of Hopewell for over three years. She wishes the city would consider all of its residents.

“I just wish they would consider some of the people that are retired or low income,” she said. “We can’t afford it. We can’t afford the increases.”

The city manager says the hike will bring in $520,000 a year.

Some Hopewell residents told 8News they don’t mind paying a little more in taxes, but they want to know where their money is going. The City of Hopewell just completed it’s 2014 financial audit—2015 and 2016 are still outstanding.

“We”d like to know what they are doing with all this money?” Stuart questioned.

“Is it going to increase new buildings, new schools, new jobs? Is it going to interest companies into coming into the city?” asked April Putney.

Officials say some of the funds will support the Hopewell Police Department and other departments.

“Additional code enforcement resources to help clean up the look of the city and go after the delinquent property owners,” said Mark Haley.

Hopewell City Council is holding a public hearing on the proposed tax hike Tuesday at 7: 30 p.m. at the Hopewell Municipal Building.

