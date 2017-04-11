Henrico County Schools hosting two job fairs this spring

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public School is hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers and nutrition services workers.

Members of the HCPS Human Resources, School Nutrition Services, Custodial Services and Pupil Transportation departments will be at Henrico County Public Library’s Glen Allen branch on April 18 to talk with interested candidates. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance by clicking here.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must: be at least 21 years old; have a high school diploma or equivalent; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions.Good bus driver candidates will be paid while they train.

Henrico Schools will also hold a job fair for bus drivers and nutrition workers May 11 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The May 11 job fair will be at Henrico County Public Library’s Libbie Mill Library.

